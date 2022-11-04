BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 35-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection to a shooting Tuesday in East Bakersfield.

Victor Rivera was arrested Thursday and is due in court Monday for arraignment, according to sheriff’s officials and inmate records.

He’s accused in the shooting of a man on Rembrandt Street, south of Niles Street and west of Oswell Street, officials said. The victim, whose name has not been released, was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds around 3:30 p.m. and pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.