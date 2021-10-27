Suspect arrested in deadly April shooting in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Sheriff’s officials said Wednesday a suspect has been arrested in the fatal shooting of a Tulare man that happened earlier this year in south Bakersfield.

Detectives arrested Joan Luevano, 33, Tuesday evening on suspicion of murder in the April 18 shooting of Jose Araujo, 39, according to the sheriff’s office. Luevano was arrested in the 300 block of Unbridaled Drive and booked into the downtown jail.

Araujo was shot in the chest on White Lane near South Union Avenue, and may have been at a party in the area, officials said.

Luevano is due in court Thursday.