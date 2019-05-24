Suspect arrested in connection with homicide near Mill Creek

Last night an adult male was assaulted near Mill Creek Park and died of his injuries after being transported to a local hospital, a suspect was arrested.

Bakersfield Police Officers responded to a report of fighting and screaming coming from the west side of the Mill Creek Canal in the area of Harrier Way and Lewis Puller Drive at 8:35 p.m., according to BPD. When officers arrived they located a man who had been the victim of assault and was taken to a local hospital for his injuries. The man died at the hospital.

Officers received a description on the suspect who was described as a white male adult in his early 40s and wearing tan pants. He was last seen running southbound near the north side of Mill Creek Park.

This morning around 2 a.m. Officers located and took Terry William Turpin, 44, into custody. After interviewing Turpin, detectives linked him to the homicide that occurred last night on Lewis Puller Drive. Turpin was arrested and booked into the Kern County Jail for murder, according to BPD.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to call Detective Jones at 661-326-3555 or contact BPD at 661-327-7111.