Suspect arrested in 2020 homicide near Lamont

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A suspect has been arrested in the death of a man who had been shot and run over and was found in a roadway near Lamont in 2020, according to sheriff’s officials.

Dion Thomas, 20, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of murder in the death of Adam Garcia, 22, officials said. He’s held without bail and scheduled to be formally arraigned Monday.

On Oct. 30, 2020, deputies were dispatched to a report of a body that had been run over and was lying in the roadway near the intersection of Edison and Muller roads. The body was identified as that of Garcia, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies located the vehicle that hit Garcia in a nearby orchard, officials said.

In addition to murder, Thomas is held on suspicion of shooting at an inhabited dwelling, assault with a firearm on a person and possession of a firearm by a felon, according to booking information.