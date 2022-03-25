BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on suspicion of stabbing his girlfriend in a domestic violence incident on Thursday.

When deputies reached the place of the incident at the 600 block of Water Street, the suspect, Rafael Salas, 30, had already fled. He was later located and taken into custody. Salas was arrested for attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, domestic violence, and child endangerment, according to KCSO.

The victim suffered multiple stab wounds and was transported to Kern Medical in stable condition.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.