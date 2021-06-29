Suspect admitted to shooting other man in Lake Isabella homicide: reports

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man charged with murder in the shooting of a man in Lake Isabella admitted to firing multiple times at the victim, according to court documents.

Juan Angel Acevedo, 37, initially told sheriff’s investigators he and Timothy Shawn “Chance” Aulston were like brothers and never had serious issues. Upon further questioning, he admitted to shooting Aulston after Aulston tried to fight him, the documents say.

Acevedo is held without bail and due back in court next month.

According to sheriff’s reports filed in Superior Court, deputies were called May 13 to the 1600 block of Curran Way and spoke with a distraught woman who said her boyfriend had shot and killed a man at her home.

Deputies found Aulston, 30, face down on the bottom of the porch steps, a large amount of blood coming from his head. Bullets were later removed from his head, right lung, throat and right clavicle, the documents say.

The events leading to the shooting began May 11 when Acevedo used drugs while hanging out with the woman and Aulston, according to the documents.

Acevedo pointed a gun at her and Aulston, the woman told detectives. He said the drugs made him feel “funny” and if he didn’t feel better soon he would shoot them, she said. He didn’t fire the weapon.

The next night Aulston tried to fight Acevedo because he was angry about being threatened, according to the filings. Acevedo was still experiencing withdrawal symptoms and refused to fight.

Aulston returned the afternoon of May 13. The woman told investigators he demanded Acevedo give him a gram of fentanyl or they were going to fight.

Acevedo refused, the woman said, and Aulston walked to the front door so the other man would follow him outside.

She said Acevedo swore once then fired a handgun, striking Aulston, the filings say. Then Acevedo walked toward him and fired twice more, she told detectives.

Aulston was on the ground at that point, the woman told investigators. She said Acevedo fired two more shots.

Before leaving, Acevedo told her to pick up the bullet casings, the woman said.

Investigators pinged Acevedo’s cellphone and tracked him to Bakersfield. They arrested him at a Super 8 Motel near White Lane and Highway 99.

Questioned at the downtown jail, Acevedo rambled and avoided speaking about Aulston’s killing, the documents say. He said he had been at another location on the day of the shooting.

Investigators told him they could prove he was lying. They said it was time for him to be honest and tell them the truth.

On the day of the shooting, Aulston disrespected him by repeatedly challenging him to a fight and refusing to leave, Acevedo told detectives.

He fired a handgun multiple times at Aulston, Acevedo told detectives. He said he dropped the gun in the living room and hid by the post office in Lake Isabella before hitching a ride to Bakersfield.

Aulston had been “asking for it,” Acevedo said according to the documents.