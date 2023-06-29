BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A surveillance video shared with 17 News appears to show a vehicle being stolen from a home in the Oildale area.

The video shows a white pickup truck speeding and crashing through a fence on a property near Oildale and Willow drives.

The homeowners were not home at the time and believe the truck was stolen.

The video shows moments after the truck’s passenger bailed out of the vehicle. The passenger attempts to flee the scene but witnesses stopped them.

The witnesses told 17 News the passenger was taken into custody.