BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Surveillance video and a dog helped the Tehachapi Police Department catch a catalytic converter thief in California City.

Sunday, Auston Scism, 31, of California City was arrested in connection to a catalytic converter theft in Tehachapi that occurred earlier this month, according to TPD.

On the morning of March 6, a man was caught on surveillance video stealing a truck’s catalytic converter on Kelton Street near West Valley Boulevard, according to police. The video shows a silver Hyundai sedan that appears to be examining the neighborhood. It later shows a man walking a dog with a distinctive harness, the man stops and gets under the truck taking its catalytic converter and leaving the area in the same silver sedan.

During the following shift briefing, officers identified the silver sedan, man and the dog as being contacted by officers the night before on Tucker Road about a mile away from where the theft occurred, according to TPD. After reviewing the surveillance video, officers identified the suspect as Scism.

Sunday the California City Police Department located Scism near 82nd Street and Bay Avenue in California City in the silver Hyundai sedan used in the Tehachapi theft, according to TPD. Scism was arrested and a search of the vehicle was conducted. During the search, police found burglary tools including reciprocating saws, car jacks, bolt cutters and a possible stolen catalytic converter.

Police say Scism was booked for grand theft, possession of burglary tools and stolen property, as well as a LA County warrant for theft of livestock.