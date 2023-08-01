BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An argument at a Delano gas station involving multiple gang members at first appeared headed for a fist fight, police said.

Then a man walked from the driver’s side of a Dodge Ram, pulled a gun from his waistband and opened fire, according to court documents detailing surveillance video that captured the July 14 shooting. Jose Juarez, 28, of Delano, and Joshua Pena, 28, of Bakersfield, were hit and pronounced dead at the scene.

The accused shooter, Bryan Heredia, 19, and others fled in the Dodge, leading police on a high-speed chase that ended when a police vehicle rear-ended the pickup at Zachary and Woollomes Avenue, documents said. The pickup became disabled and its occupants ran, with Heredia and Saul Ochoa, 20, arrested soon after, police said. A third suspect, Rito Castillo, 24, was arrested a week later on Rosedale Highway.

Saul Ochoa is charged with two counts of murder.

They face charges including two counts of first-degree murder and are being held without bail.

According to the documents, Heredia was positively identified as the shooter through a photo lineup. Police said Ochoa is also a suspect in a series of robberies in Kern and Tulare counties.

In separate interviews, Heredia and Ochoa discussed their work history, schooling and families, but asked for an attorney when police turned the conversation toward the shooting, documents said. The next hearing in the case is scheduled Thursday.