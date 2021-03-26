Surveillance video captured deadly shooting outside Tacos La Villa restaurant: reports

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Surveillance video showed two people approach and shoot a man who had been confronting customers outside a Union Avenue restaurant earlier this month, killing the man.

Police later found Manuel Madrid in the area with a .45-caliber handgun nearby, and a witness identified him as one of the shooters, investigators said in newly released court documents.

Madrid, 19, is charged with first-degree murder in the slaying of Juan Manuel Andrade Fernandez Jr., 32. He’s held on $1.1 million bail.

Court records did not show anyone else charged in the shooting.

About 9:20 p.m. on March 11, Fernandez parked his Honda Accord in front of the Tacos La Villa on Union near Alpine Street. He tried to enter the restaurant’s dining room, but it was closed. Only the drive-thru was open.

Related Content UPDATE: Victim identified in deadly shooting outside Union Avenue restaurant

“It appeared to me that (Fernandez) appeared to be intoxicated or under the influence of a narcotic,” an investigator who reviewed the surveillance footage said in the documents. “He was staggering around the parking lot, waving his arms and being confrontational with customers in the parking lot.”

Fernandez backed his car onto a parking divider along the east side of the restaurant, partially blocking the drive-thru entrance. Two other vehicles pulled up, and Fernandez appeared to argue with their occupants, according to the filings. He banged on the window of one of the vehicles.

A couple occupants of that vehicle — described as females — got out and assaulted Fernandez, the documents say. Someone got into Fernandez’s vehicle and drove it north on Sonora Street, and the others left in their vehicles.

Fernandez walked away but returned a short time later, having retrieved his vehicle. He continued to act erratically and confront customers until shortly after 10 p.m., according to the documents.

That’s when two people approached him from the northeast part of the parking lot. The surveillance footage shows them brandish guns and run toward Fernandez then open fire, the filings say.

Apparently struck several times, Fernandez fell to his knees, according to the documents. One of the shooters then walked up and shot him in the back of the head at close range. Fernandez died at the scene.

Madrid was arrested in the area within 30 minutes and a firearm was recovered, police said.

Madrid has pleaded not guilty and his next hearing is set for April 8.