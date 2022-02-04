Surveillance video captured altercation before deadly Rosamond shooting: report

Demond Anderson stood next to an attorney as he was formally arraigned on a charge of first-degree murder Thursday.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Surveillance footage captured the moments before shots were fired that killed a man in Rosamond late last year, according to a newly-filed court document.

The footage shows Demond Anderson, 29, knock on a door and get in an argument with a woman who answers, the documents say. Anderson and two people in the home whose names are redacted in the document go downstairs and walk out of the camera’s view.

Gunshots ring out.

The footage then shows Nicholas Archuleta — apparently one of the people in the home — run up the stairs and collapse, according to the document. Archuleta, 20, suffered three gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A witness positively identified Anderson as the shooter in a photo lineup, according to the document. The witness said Anderson and a woman whose name is redacted in the document drove away in a Dodge Magnum.

Other witnesses gave a description of the shooter matching Anderson, the filing says.

Anderson remained at large until Feb. 1, when he was apprehended and booked into Kern County Jail.

He has pleaded not guilty to a charge of first-degree murder and has another court hearing scheduled Feb. 17. Additionally, Marcella Madrid, 22, has pleaded not guilty to an accessory charge. It’s unclear if Madrid was the woman in the car.