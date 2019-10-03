Surveillance shows two people breaking into local motor sports store in downtown; 1 suspect arrested

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One man was arrested on suspicion of a burglary that was caught on camera at a local motorcycle shop in Downtown Bakersfield.

The video shows at least two burglars coming in and out of the bottom of the glass front door at Fred Cummings Motor Sports on 22nd Street and Chester Avenue.

Bakersfiled police say the two burglars broke in at around 4 a.m. Wednesday.

The sales manager, James Robertson, says it appears the burglars knew what they were looking for. Robertson says they came in quick, grabbed a couple 2200 watt generators and took off.

“It seems like the pattern has just been rolling up and down Chester Avenue,” Robertson said. “I know the BPD have been trying to help us out here and I just wanted to make you guys aware that it’s still happening.”

About four hours later, officers arrested 54-year-old John Otenasek.

Otenasek is due in court Thursday and was being held on $10,000 bail.