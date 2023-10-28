BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are asking for help to identify two suspects who were seen allegedly trying to pawn off items they had just taken from an East Bakersfield home.

The two suspects were involved in a home burglary on Oct. 17 in the 1300 block of East 19th Street at around 9 a.m., according to Bakersfield police.

Investigators say about a half hour after the home burglary, the two suspects entered a local pawn shop and attempted to sell the stolen items.

Police release images of the two suspected burglars Friday.

Police described the first suspect as a man between 20 to 30 years old, with a stocky build and wearing a grey hat. The suspect was also wearing a dark gray shirt and gray sweatpants in the surveillance video.

Police describe the second suspect as a 25 to 30-year-old man with a medium build, sporting a ponytail. The second suspect was wearing a blue T-shirt and gray jeans.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call Detective T. Lewis at 661-326-3558 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.