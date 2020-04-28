Surveillance images released of two teens police say burglarized an elementary school

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police have released surveillance images of two teenagers wanted in connection with a burglary at an elementary school.

The crime happened at about 5:45 p.m. on April 19 at Kendrick Elementary, police said. The school is located at 2200 Faith Ave., south of Pacheco Road and east of Hughes Lane.

The teens are estimated to be between 14 to 17 years old. Police say one is Hispanic and wore a gray shirt and black jeans. The other is described as white or Hispanic and wore a black Santa Cruz sweatshirt and gray shorts.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of either teen is asked to call Detective Montgomery at 326-3592 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.