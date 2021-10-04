Surveillance images released of men wanted in theft investigation

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police have released surveillance images of two men wanted in connection with a theft in southwest Bakersfield.

The incident occurred in the 7400 block of District Boulevard and the thieves are described as Hispanic, in their 40s, about 6 feet tall with medium build, police said.

One man had a mustache and goatee, heavily tattooed arms and wore glasses.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call Detective Tramel at 661-852-7007 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.