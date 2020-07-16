Surveillance images released of man wanted in Walmart burglary

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police have released surveillance images of a man who burglarized the Walmart on Gosford Road in early June.

The burglary happened on June 4, and the man had entered the business earlier that day, according to police. He is described as Hispanic, 25 to 30 years old, black hair, brown eyes, slim build with a goatee.

Anyone with information regarding the man’s identity is asked to call Detective Max Hernandez at 661-326-3567 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.