Surveillance images released of man wanted in sexual assault

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police have released surveillance images of a man wanted in connection with a sexual assault that occurred Monday in southwest Bakersfield.

The sexual assault happened around 10 p.m. in the 4600 block of Wilson Road, south of Ming Avenue and east of New Stine Road, according to police.

The man is described as Black, 25 to 35 years old, unshaven with braided hair. He wore a black shirt with blue writing, blue pants and black shoes.

Police said the suspect vehicle is a black four-door sedan, possibly a Chevy Malibu, with rear window tint, rear driver side damage, missing rear bumper and a spare tire on the front passenger side.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Richardi at 661-326-3858.