Surveillance image released of vehicle involved in hit and run that injured bicyclist

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are asking for help identifying the driver and vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash that injured a bicyclist last month.

The collision occurred at about 4:57 p.m. on Feb. 17 in the area of East Brundage Lane and South Milham Drive. Police described the suspect vehicle as a late 1990s white Toyota Avalon with four doors and rear tinted windows. It likely has passenger side damage.

Anyone with information about the vehicle or its driver is asked to call Officer A. Orozco at 661-326-3960 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.