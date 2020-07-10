Surveillance camera footage shows break-in at Brazilian Acai Bowls in Downtown Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A local business owner is left to pick up the pieces after a break-in in Downtown Bakersfield.

Surveillance video captured the thief busting the glass door of Brazilian Acai Bowls on 18th Street and Chester Avenue. The owners say the thief took the cash register box with no cash inside and some electronics.

Owner Ismael Garza says it’s not the first time the’ve been hit.

“When we opened the one on the east side of town, before we even opened … they broke our window on the two doors and we had that replaced,” he said. “Our Pacheco location has had a couple of break-ins, just recently they broke in and took all of our tablets.”

The owners say this latest break-in will cost them a couple thousand dollars in repairs.