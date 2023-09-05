EDITOR’S NOTE: The article has been updated to correct the name of the business.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Sugardaddy’s Women’s Boutique was hit by another break-in Monday night.

This is the second time the boutique has been broken into in the past week. Video from the scene shows shattered glass on the door and inside the building located in southwest Bakersfield.

The store’s owner said the alleged thief stole about 12 to 15-hundred dollars worth of merchandise, including a designer purse and earrings. She said every break-in is more painful than the last.



Over the weekend, the boutique lost about $600 worth of items in another break-in