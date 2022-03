SHAFTER, Calif. (KGET) — A student was stabbed in an altercation with another student at Shafter High School on Monday, according to the Kern High School District. The other student involved was arrested.

The incident happened after school, according to KHSD spokesperson Erin Briscoe-Clark. The wounded student was taken to a local hospital.

Briscoe-Clark said an ongoing investigation has determined the stabbing was an “isolated situation and no other students were in danger.”