Street vendor robbed at knifepoint in Northwest Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A street vendor was beaten and robbed at knifepoint Sunday evening in Northwest Bakersfield, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said deputies were called to the front of a 7-Eleven at the corner of Knudsen and Olive drives at around 5:45 p.m. for a report of a man who was bleeding. The man in his 20s is a vendor who was selling flowers at the corner, officials said.

The vendor told deputies he was robbed at knifepoint and the thief took $300 from him. The suspect ran off, but was described to be a man in his 20s wearing a gray beanie, a white sweater and a black face covering.

The vendor was treated at the scene for his injuries.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110.