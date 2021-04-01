Police trying to identify driver in fatal apparent street racing crash, document says

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are trying to identify the driver of a car that left the scene of a deadly crash believed to have been caused by a street racing contest.

Three cars barreled east on Panama Lane early March 17 at speeds that reached 107 mph, an estimate investigators reached based on witness statements, physical evidence at the scene and surveillance video, according to a court document. Two of the vehicles — a 2012 Maserati Quattroporte and 2020 Cadillac XT5 — crashed in the area of Panama Lane and Stine Road.

The Maserati’s driver, Antwon Washington, 29, was thrown from the car by the impact and died at the scene, according to police and coroner’s officials.

The third vehicle, a 2014 Dodge Challenger, left the scene. The registered owner admitted the car was involved in the incident and said he was a passenger, the document said. He refused to identify the driver, police said.

Detectives are examining the vehicles’ data recorders and surveillance footage from businesses as they try to identify the Challenger’s driver and determine whether to recommend charges that could possibly include hit-and-run and gross vehicular manslaughter.