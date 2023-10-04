BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Wendy Howard — the Tehachapi woman acquitted of murdering her ex-boyfriend in 2019 — will be featured on A&E’s new season of “Guilty or Innocent.”

The show follows the dramatic inside stories of people facing trial for serious crimes. Each defendant claims to be not guilty or voices how their actions were justifiable.

Guilty or Innocent’s fifth season debuts Wednesday night, but its not clear which episode will feature Howard.

Howard was acquitted last year of the murder of Kelly Pitts, who was accused of molesting their teen daughter. In April, Howard entered an Alford plea to a charge of voluntary manslaughter for a sentence of time served and one year of probation.

Under the plea, Howard maintained her innocence but acknowledged prosecutors had enough evidence to find her guilty.