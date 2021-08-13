Stolen water truck found at illegal marijuana grow in Mojave: KCSO

MOJAVE, Calif. (KGET) — Deputies located a stolen water truck, more than 500 marijuana plants, guns and a half-pound of methamphetamine at an illegal marijuana grow site in Mojave, according to sheriff’s officials.

The Freightliner water truck and other items were found Tuesday in an area north of 55th Street West and Trotter Avenue, a sheriff’s office release said. A total of 550 marijuana plants were at the grow site. Deputies said they also found another stolen vehicle.

Two men on the property — Arthur Chadwick and Jimmie Bowley — were arrested on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of a drug for sales, cultivating marijuana and conspiracy, officials said.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110.