BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police said a person in a reported stolen vehicle tried to escape from officers but crashed into a canal in central Bakersfield.

A police spokesperson said officers located a reported stolen vehicle near Niles Street and Beale Avenue just before 8:30 p.m. One person got into a white truck and led officers on a short pursuit.

The driver then lost control at 30th Street and Union Avenue, crashing into a canal. Police said the driver was able to get out of the vehicle but couldn’t get out of the canal. He was quickly taken into custody.

The suspect was taken to a hospital for observation but was not seriously injured.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111.