BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man and a woman were arrested after being in possession of a stolen vehicle, according to the Tehachapi Police Department.

On Sunday, officers were dispatched to Tractor Supply on North Mill Street after getting reports of a vehicle driving suspiciously through the parking lot, according to TPD. By the time the police arrived the vehicle had left. It was later spotted at Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley Hospital but fled before officers could arrive.

Police spoke with witnesses who were able to give the license plate number of the vehicle, according to TPD. The license plate matched a vehicle stolen out of Los Angeles on March 7.

The vehicle later returned to the hospital where police were able to detain the driver Jesse Strahan, 43, of Lancaster and passenger Michelle Siemantel, 28, of Rosamond, according to police. During a search of the vehicle, police discovered methamphetamine and other drug paraphernalia.

Siementel had an active warrant for assault with a deadly weapon, according to TPD. Strahan faces charges of auto theft, receiving stolen property, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, and destruction of evidence. They were both booked into the Kern County Jail.