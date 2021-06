WASCO, Calif. (KGET) — A stolen gun was found Thursday during a search of a vehicle involved in a peace disturbance, deputies said.

The driver, Bernardo Montanez, 34, of Wasco was arrested on felony firearm-related charges and driving without a license, according to sheriff’s officials. He was on probation.

Anyone with additional information regarding this case is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.