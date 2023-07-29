BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Sheriff’s Office returned a big haul of stolen items back to the original owner early Saturday morning.

Deputies investigated reports of a suspicious vehicle near South Sterling St. and Muller Rd. around 7:30 a.m., according to a release. Deputies found a semi-truck loaded down with nine 2023 Hyundai vehicles. KCSO believed it to be an unreported stolen vehicle and noticed the ignition was damaged.

The truck was returned to the owner who confirmed the property was stolen the previous night. No arrests have been made in this investigation according to KCSO. If anyone has information they are asked to contact the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.