Stine Elementary on lockdown due to burglary suspects in the area

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Stine Elementary School has been placed on lockdown as police search for burglary suspects in the area.

An alert was sent out to parents around 2 p.m. through the ParentSquare app, according to officials with the Panama-Buena Vista Union School District.

Police said one suspected burglar has been arrested, and officers are looking for others.

The district is rerouting transportation and keeping children indoors as it remains in contact with police. Another alert will be sent out when the lockdown is lifted.

