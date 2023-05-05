BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It has been three years since a Bakersfield woman was killed and dumped in a trash can in east Bakersfield. The family of Candice Welch is still asking for anyone to provide any information that may lead to her killer.

Welch’s body was found in a trash can on Goodman Street on May 5, 2020, just a block away from her father’s house.

The coroner determined Welch died of asphyxia due to gagging.

In December 2020, Welch’s father told 17 News she was strangled to death and was almost unrecognizable and had to be identified by her tattoos.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is investigating her death, but has never identified any suspects.

Welch’s family continues to plead to the public. If you know anything about the circumstances surrounding Welch’s death, call investigators at the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or the Kern Secret Witness hotline at 661-322-4040.