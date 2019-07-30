Statement issued by family of slain businessman Jose Arredondo

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The family of slain Bakersfield businessman Jose Arredondo released a statement Tuesday following the arrest of a suspect in his killing in Cabo San Lucas.

The following statement was released by local attorney David A. Torres, designated as the family’s spokesman:

“The family is aware that many local news mediums are reporting on the investigation of Jose Arredondo. The family has been informed there are freelance journalists who have dispatched to Cabo San Lucas and are providing the media with inaccurate information.

“The family is aware that many stories printed or reported are based upon speculation or conjecture. The Arredondo family has spoken to Cabo San Lucas law enforcement officials and have been informed that a suspect has been arrested.

“His name is Roberto Gonzalez. Mr. Gonzalez was an acquaintance of Mr. Arredondo. This is the extent of the information we can provide. Any additional information will disrupt the integrity of the investigation as the investigation is ongoing.

“The Arredondo family wants everyone to know that as information is developing and provided to the family, we will keep the community fully abreast to the extent possible.

“Finally, the Arredondo family right now is focusing on the legacy of Jose by continuing to operate the Arredondo businesses, selling vehicles and most importantly, continuing the Arredondo philanthropy and goodwill throughout the valley.”

The body of Arredondo, 58, was found July 16 in a condo he owned in the Mexican resort town. Prosecutors said his body showed signs of blunt force trauma.

Arredondo owned several Kern County dealerships: Family Motors lots in Bakersfield, Delano and Taft. He also owned a real estate agency.