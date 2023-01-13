BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Supreme Court has denied a petition to review the murder conviction of Sabrina Limon, found guilty in 2017 in the death of her husband.

The petition was filed in November and a court notification emailed Friday said it had been rejected. Limon will continue to serve 26 years and four months to life in prison.

The 5th District Court of Appeal upheld her conviction last year.

Limon, 43, and Jonathan Hearn carried on an affair for months and plotted the death of Limon’s husband, Robert Limon, who was found shot to death at a Tehachapi railway yard in 2014.

At trial, prosecutors played hours of wiretapped phone calls between Hearn and Sabrina Limon that Hearn, who agreed to testify, explained were discussions, sometimes using biblical passages, about them avoiding getting caught and being forgiven by God. Prosecutors also showed the jury surveillance footage of Hearn fleeing the scene of the shooting.

Hearn, a former Redlands firefighter, testified he and Sabrina Limon at first plotted to poison Robert Limon, 38, by giving him banana pudding sprinkled with arsenic. Sabrina Limon placed the poisoned pudding in her husband’s lunch, Hearn said, but got cold feet over fear of getting caught and told her husband not to eat the pudding because it had gone bad.

They then decided to stage a shooting and make it look like a robbery gone wrong, Hearn said. He said they planned on collecting $300,000 in life insurance and the continuing benefits afforded railroad workers.

In exchange for his testimony, Hearn received a plea deal in which a murder charge was dismissed and he pleaded no contest to lesser charges for a sentence of 25 years and four months.