State Board of Psychology seeking to revoke license of former Cal State professor convicted on child porn charge

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Board of Psychology has filed an accusation to revoke the license of a former Cal State Bakersfield professor convicted of possessing child pornography.

Theodore Ishida, 64 at the time of his conviction, pleaded no contest to possessing content depicting minors engaged in sexual conduct and to all enhancements filed with the charge.

Ishida was spared jail time but sentenced in September to 1,000 hours of community service and lifetime sex offender registration.

The accusation says Ishida has been convicted of crimes substantially related to the qualifications, duties or functions of a psychologist, unprofessional conduct, and having violated the psychology licensing law.

“The crimes that Ishida was convicted of are egregious, and the board will seek revocation of Dr. Ishida’s psychology license,” said Antonette Sorrick, the board’s executive officer.

Ishida was an assistant professor of psychology at Cal State at the time of his arrest.