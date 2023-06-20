George Fischer was seated in a wheelchair during his arraignment Tuesday.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 75-year-old man pleaded not guilty Tuesday to four felonies filed in connection with a standoff in which he allegedly shot his dog.

George Fischer is free on $75,000 bail and is due back in court June 30. He’s charged with assault with a gun on a peace officer, brandishing a gun in the presence of a peace officer, resisting arrest and animal cruelty.

Fischer had a bandage on a finger and used a wheelchair for the hearing.

Deputies took Fischer into custody June 12 after a 30-minute standoff on Belle Terrace, just east of Wible Road, according to a court filing. Multiple guns and materials used for making pipe bombs were found inside the home, the filing says.

The dog, a pointer mix, was shot in the shoulder and survived, officials said.

A deputy called to Fischer’s home to perform a welfare check encountered him in the living room and retreated when Fischer pointed a gun at him, according to the filing. More deputies arrived and a physical altercation ended with Fischer’s arrest, according to the filing.