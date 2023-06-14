BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 75-year-old man allegedly shot his dog and pointed a gun at a sheriff’s deputy before barricading himself inside his Bakersfield home earlier this week, according to a warrant filed by sheriff’s investigators.

Deputies managed to take George Fischer into custody after a 30-minute standoff Monday on Belle Terrace, just east of Wible Road, according to a warrant providing more information on the incident. Multiple guns and materials used for making pipe bombs were found inside the home, the warrant says.

Fischer is due in court Wednesday afternoon on four felony charges: assault with a gun on a peace officer; brandishing a gun in the presence of a peace officer; resisting arrest and animal cruelty.

The dog was shot in the shoulder and it’s believed to have been wounded while inside the home, according to the warrant.

Deputies were called to the home at 2:34 p.m. after neighbors reported Fischer ran outside and yelled for help, then hurried back inside, according to the warrant. Deputies arrived, heard him yelling and forced their way inside to check on him, the warrant says.

A deputy encountered Fischer in the living room and retreated when Fischer pointed a gun at him, according to the warrant. More deputies arrived and “were able to formulate a plan to take Fischer into custody,” according to the warrant. A physical altercation ended with Fischer in handcuffs, the document says.