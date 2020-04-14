Standoff ends with woman arrested for allegedly threatening to harm her children

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A standoff Monday ended when a woman who allegedly brandished a firearm and threatened to harm her children surrendered to deputies.

The weapon turned out to be a replica firearm, sheriff’s officials said.

The woman was taken to Kern Medical for treatment of a self-inflicted cut to her arm. Afterward, she will be booked on child-abuse related charges and resisting arrest, sheriff’s officials said.

The incident began at about 4:35 p.m. when deputies were called to a residence in the 1100 block of South Union Avenue to a report of a family disturbance involving someone brandishing a firearm. Upon arrival, deputies were told a woman inside the house threatened to harm her children.

There were three children of toddler age inside the house, deputies said.

The children and other family members left the house but the woman remained inside. Deputies urged her to give up, and she eventually surrendered, officials said.

The only injury reported was to the woman, deputies said.