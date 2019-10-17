UPDATE: Lockdown lifted at Standard Middle and Elementary schools

UPDATE: The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has said the lockdown was lifted after reports of a possible armed man in the area were determined to be unfounded.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Sheriff’s Office ordered Standard Middle and Elementary schools and the district office to go on lockdown Thursday morning due to a report of a possible armed man in the area, district officials said.

Deputies were called out to the area at about 9:54 a.m. The schools are located in the area of North Chester Avenue and East Norris Road.

