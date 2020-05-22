Stabbing victim identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Coroner’s officials have identified a woman who was fatally stabbed early Thursday.

Angelina Marie Carmen Betz, 26, was pronounced dead at the scene of a traffic collision that occurred as she was being driven to a hospital, according to reports. An autopsy will be performed to determine cause of death, but police investigators have said it appeared she died from the stab wounds and not from the crash.

Police said the stabbing occurred in the 1100 block of East 9th Street and the crash at the intersection of Niles Street and Mt. Vernon Avenue.

Jennifer Maldonado, 19, has been identified as a suspect and is wanted on suspicion of murder. She was described as 5 feet 3 inches tall with brown hair, brown eyes and weighing 150 pounds.

Anyone with information on Maldonado’s whereabouts is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.