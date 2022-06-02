BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – A stabbing suspect told police officers they would have to kill him before he would go back to prison. This happened right before the suspect drove his car over a guardrail during a car chase while fleeing police after allegedly stabbing someone, according to officials.

Officers with the Bakersfield Police Department responded to a stabbing at the 1200 block of East 19th Street Wednesday around 11 p.m.

The suspect, Bakersfield resident Rodney Bagsby, 43, left his victim with life threatening injuries.

While BPD attempted to contact Bagsby officers said he brandished a knife. Officers said Bagsby told the police he would not go back to prison and that they would have to kill him instead, according to the BPD.

Bagsby then led officers on a pursuit that ended at Panorama Park when he accelerated his vehicle over a guardrail.

Bagsby sustained critical injuries from the collision with the guardrail. He was taken to a local hospital where he is in stable condition, according to officials.

Once released, Bagsby will be arrested for attempted murder and felony evading.

The unidentified victim was taken to a local hospital and is now in stable condition, according to the BPD.