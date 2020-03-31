Stabbing suspect arrested on attempted murder charge

LAKE ISABELLA, Calif. (KGET) — A man accused of stabbing a man in the face and back at a store in Lake Isabella has been arrested, deputies said.

Darrin Tannehill, 23, was booked on suspicion of attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon in connection with a stabbing Monday at the Dollar General store at 2326 Webb Ave., according to a sheriff’s news release.

The victim was taken to a hospital in critical but stable condition, deputies said. A woman suffered minor injuries in the incident but declined medical aid.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 861-3110.