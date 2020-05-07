Stabbing investigation leads to deputy-involved shooting in Wasco

WASCO, Calif. (KGET) – The Kern County Sheriffs Office has confirmed a stabbing investigation led to a deadly officer-involved shooting. KCSO says deputies responded to the 900 block of 16th Street in Wasco around 3:30 Thursday morning for reports of a stabbing.

Deputies made contact with the two women in the apartment who had been stabbed multiple times, and soon came into contact with the 20-year-old suspect, who was armed. This led to an officer-invovled shooting, and the suspect died from his wounds at the scene. The two women were taken to a local hospital for care, and one of them is in critical condition, at last check.

At this time, KCSO does not know the relationship between the suspect and the two victims, only that they did know one another. Three young children in the apartment at the time of the incident are now with family members, unharmed. Additionally, the three deputies involved were not hurt and were removed from the scene.