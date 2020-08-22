Stabbing in Tupman leaves man dead, another wounded

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for a man suspected in a deadly stabbing Friday afternoon in Tupman. One man was killed, another man was wounded and is expected to survive.

Officials said deputies were called to a home in the 400 block of Moose Street just before 3:15 p.m. for a report of a stabbing. Deputies found two men with wounds to their upper bodies. One of the men was pronounced dead at the scene. The other was taken to a hospital for treatment.

A spokesperson said it appeared the suspect — only described as an adult male — and the victims knew one another. The investigation is ongoing.

No other description of the suspect was immediately available.

The Kern County Coroner’s Office will identify the man killed.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110.