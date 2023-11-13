BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County jury reached a split verdict against three men charged in an alleged gang-related shooting outside a market, acquitting them of multiple counts of attempted murder and deadlocking on other charges.

One defendant, Thaddeus Thomas, was found guilty of possession of a gun and ammunition by a felon. Those charges were conceded by his attorney, Deputy Public Defender Julius Cruz, according to a release from the Kern County Public Defender’s Office.

The jury reached its verdicts on Friday. The men had faced life sentences if found guilty of attempted murder.

A hearing is scheduled Nov. 28 to reset a trial date on the deadlocked charges.

At trial, Cruz argued the ammunition and gun linked to Thomas didn’t match the caliber of the rounds that were fired.

“The jury took their responsibility seriously,” Cruz said in the release. “I’m confident that the principles of justice and fairness will continue as the case moves forward.”

Co-defendants in the case are Damion Brown and Alonza Thomas. Authorities say the three drove to rival gang territory and fired shots at gang members outside the Mi Tierra Market, according to the release. A passerby was struck on the buttocks.