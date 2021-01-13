Spilled food set off events leading to carjacking, gunfight with police: reports

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — All he planned on doing was spending the afternoon at Planz Park, drinking brandy and playing his accordion.

But after he was blamed for food spilled on another man’s shirt, he ended up with a gun to his head and forced to drive to his apartment and get cash as payment, according to court documents. Instead of getting the money, the man called police, and a running gunfight ensued where officers wounded the alleged gunman and later took two other men into custody.

The newly released court documents provide the first details of why the man — whose name is redacted — was targeted two months ago by alleged gunman Alejandro Chagoya, 20, and co-defendants Quentin Hamilton, 24, and Cedrick Headspeth, 21.

Chagoya, Hamilton and Headspeth remain in custody and are next due in court March 12.

According to the statement the man gave to police, he was at the park Nov. 10 playing his accordion when several young men approached and complimented the music. He left with Hamilton to grab something to eat and go to a liquor store.

Related Content Man accused of shooting at police pleads not guilty to 11 felonies

The man said as they went back to the park his poor driving caused Hamilton to spill food on himself, the documents say. He said Hamilton became angry and demanded money to pay for his shirt.

Back at the park, Hamilton determined the man owed him $250, the documents say. Hamilton gave Chagoya a gun and told him and Headspeth to take the man to the man’s apartment to get the money, according to the filings.

The man said he was ordered into his car and forced to direct Chagoya and Headspeth to his home. Headspeth drove while Chagoya sat in the back seat with the gun placed to the man’s head, the documents say.

Chagoya entered the apartment with the man and stayed downstairs talking with another resident while the man went upstairs and called 911, the documents say.

Police arrived and forced open the door after hearing sounds of an altercation inside. Chagoya ran out the back and officers followed.

Chagoya fired at officers as he ran, according to the documents. Officers returned fire, striking him once in the hand. He was taken into custody. Headspeth and Hamilton were identified as the other suspects and arrested, and both admitted to being involved in the incident, the filings say.

During an interview with detectives, Chagoya admitted running and firing the gun, but said he didn’t know officers were chasing him, the documents say.

Headspeth and Hamilton are each charged with carjacking, kidnapping during the commission of a carjacking and robbery. Chagoya is charged with 15 felonies including multiple counts of attempted murder against a public official and assault with a firearm on a peace officer.