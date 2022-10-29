BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A passing Hall Ambulance crew stopped to check on a vehicle that had stopped on the right shoulder of Highway 99 Saturday night and found three men wounded by gunfire, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Southbound traffic on Highway 99 remained closed early Sunday at Ming Avenue for the car-to-car shooting that wounded three men inside a vehicle, CHP Public Information Officer Robert Rodriguez told 17 News. There was no estimate for how long that portion of the highway would remain closed.

Rodriguez said the driver of the vehicle that was shot at lost control of the vehicle, crashed into the center divider and came to a stop on the right shoulder near the Wilson Road underpass just before 9 p.m.

A Hall Ambulance crew was traveling on southbound Highway 99 located the damaged vehicle and found four men described to be in their 20s inside the vehicle. Three of the men were wounded by gunfire. Two of the men were hospitalized with wounds described as minor to moderate, a third man suffered minor wounds. The fourth man was not wounded.

No description of the suspect vehicle or anyone inside it was available and the shooting is under investigation.

Traffic was being diverted off from southbound Highway 99 at Highway 58, according to CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page. The onramp from westbound Highway 58 to southbound Highway 99 is also closed.

Avoid the area if possible.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the California Highway Patrol in Bakersfield at 661-396-6600.

We will update this story as we learn more information.