Son suspected in mother’s slaying in Golden Hills made suicidal statements the day before: report

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who authorities believe killed his mother and later died in a confrontation with officers made suicidal statements to a friend a day before the slaying, according to a document newly filed in Superior Court.

Madison Adams, 27, had recently moved back in with his mother, Guadalupe Adams, 55, according to the document filed by sheriff’s investigators.

His sister called him Jan. 8 after deputies found their mother dead in a bathroom with “obvious signs of trauma,” the document says. Coroner’s officials said cause of death was multiple gunshot wounds to the head, and sources who spoke with our Las Vegas sister station KLAS said Madison allegedly dismembered her.

During the phone call, Madison Adams told his sister he’d be home in an hour, but he never showed and stopped answering his phone. An emergency ping of his cellphone showed he was traveling through Barstow and into Baker, the document says.

The sister told investigators Madison Adams had a girlfriend who lived in Las Vegas, which was the direction he was headed.

If that was his intended destination, he never made it. He died in a confrontation with law enforcement after the car he was driving — his mother’s silver 2017 Nissan Rouge — was found stopped on the shoulder of northbound Interstate 15, south of the state line.

Investigators in the document note several factors indicating Madison Adams’ involvement in his mother’s death: he was the only person who lived with her; he didn’t return home after being told his mother had died; he told his sister he was with a friend earlier in the day but the friend said they hadn’t met; and cellphone pings showed he fled the county and was on his way to another state.

The sister told investigators she went to the Quail Springs Road residence that afternoon to check on her mother after she failed to show up for work.

Upon entering the house, the sister said, she found blood on her mother’s bed. She then left and called 911, and deputies found the body.