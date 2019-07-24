Sixth suspect identified in Aaran Porter stabbing death

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A sixth suspect has been identified in the February stabbing death of a Bakersfield College football player.

Police said Wednesday an arrest warrant has been issued for Anthony English, 29, on a charge of murder in the death of Aaran Porter, 18.

English is described as black, 5-foot-8, 180 pounds with dreadlocks.

Donnie Nolen, 21, Marcus Harris, 34, Jeremiah Langston, 24, Armani Bonner, 22, and Isaiah Starns, 20, were arrested earlier this year in Porter’s killing and are due in court Monday.

Porter was stabbed early Feb. 2 in the 7400 block of District Boulevard.

Anyone with information regarding English’s whereabouts is asked to call Detective Keith Cason at 326-3868 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.