Sixth suspect arrested in killing of Aaran Porter

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police announced Thursday that the sixth suspect in the killing of 18-year-old Aaran Porter has been arrested.

Anthony English was apprehended in Cranberry, Pa. and will be extradited to Kern County on murder and gang charges, police said.

Porter was stabbed Feb. 2, 2019, when a fight broke out after a concert in the 7400 block of District Boulevard, police said. He died 12 days later.

Five other men have been charged with murder in Porter’s killing. They are Donnie Nolen, Marcus Harris, Jeremiah Langston, Armani Bonner and Isaiah Sterns, and all five are next due in court May 20.