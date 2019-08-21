Six felony charges against disgraced ex-deputy Logan August should be dismissed, attorney says

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A motion filed on behalf of a disgraced former Kern County sheriff’s deputy seeks to dismiss six of the 15 felony charges against him.

It argues those charges place Logan August in double jeopardy due to a 2017 federal plea agreement he accepted in connection with the same crimes.

Filed Aug. 15 by defense attorney David A. Torres, the motion seeks the dismissal of a charge of conspiracy, two counts of burglary and three drug-related charges.

In the document, Torres cites Albernaz v. United States, which says, “The Double Jeopardy Clause protects against a second prosecution for the same offense after acquittal. It protects against a second prosecution for the same offense after conviction, and it protects against multiple punishments for the same offense.”

At the time the charges were filed, then-District Attorney Lisa Green said it’s not double jeopardy to charge August and co-defendant Derrick Penney in connection with crimes they’ve already faced in federal court because federal and state court are separate jurisdictions.

The motion is scheduled to be heard in court Sept. 12, and, if granted, would reduce the amount of time August faces in prison if convicted. Currently, he faces a maximum of 15 years.

Penney faces a maximum of nine years and eight months in prison.

August and Penney were deputies with the Kern County Sheriff’s Office when they stole marijuana from a sheriff’s storage unit to sell on the street.

According to their federal plea agreements, they admitted to conspiring with another law enforcement officer to sell drugs they stole from evidence lockers “on or about Sept. 19, 2014.”

On Aug. 7, 2017, following an FBI investigation, August and Penney each pleaded guilty to federal charges of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute marijuana and were sentenced to probation.

But a Kern County District Attorney’s office investigation revealed the deputies stole an additional 350 pounds of marijuana than was originally believed. That, plus other allegations, led to the state charges in September of last year.

Penney and August are scheduled for trial Sept. 16.